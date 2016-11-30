Urbana woman already in jail charged in robbery of senior

Photo by: Provided Lavonne Lynch-Moore, 47, of Urbana, set to be charged Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, with robbery of a senior citizen in connection with a Nov. 2 incident.

URBANA — An Urbana woman already in custody at the Champaign County Jail in connection with a previous offense has now been arrested in the robbery of a 78-year-old man.

Lavonne Lynch-Moore, 47, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Vine Street, is scheduled to be charged Thursday with a new count of robbery of a senior citizen.

According to Urbana police Lt. Richard Surles, officers were called to the 1800 block of South Philo Road, Urbana, at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 2. When they arrived, they found a 78-year-old man standing next to his vehicle, bleeding from his hand.

The man told police he was approached by a woman, later identified as Lynch-Moore, who asked him for money.

When the man refused to give her any cash, she then asked for a cigarette.

"As the man reached into his outer shirt pocket for his cigarettes, the female shoved him down to the ground," Surles said. "The female then reached into the man's shirt pocket and took an undisclosed amount of money."

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the man's hand.

Officers were later able to identify Lynch-Moore in the incident. She has been in the county jail since Nov. 13 on charges of theft over $300 and resisting or obstructing a peace officer; she's due back in court Dec. 13 on those charges.

Anyone with additional information on the Nov. 2 robbery may call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.