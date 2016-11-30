Wrestling with his loss

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette From left, former St. Thomas More wrestling coach Cord Schroeder and Ben and Margaret Montez hold a banner that will be dedicated to the Montezes' late son, Stevie, at the school today in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — A former St. Thomas More wrestling standout whose life was tragically cut short by a traffic accident last year will be honored in a special way at his alma mater.

A singlet bearing the name of Stephen "Stevie" Montez, 24, will be made into a banner that will be displayed in the gym at the Champaign high school. It will be dedicated tonight, before the Sabers' first home wrestling match.

"We are so honored," Ben Montez, Stevie's father, said of the family's reaction.

"I don't think he got near the accolades he deserved. He loved coaching and working with kids. They would say to him, 'You are just a big kid.' I think you have to be like a kid to enjoy some things."

A 2009 graduate of STM, Stevie Montez was the first wrestler in school history to reach 100 career wins.

He had 114 by the spring of his senior year, qualifying for state and finishing 35-5 that season.

"It's not an easy thing to do. You have to wrestle all four years and have winning seasons all four years," said his father, who coached young wrestlers alongside his son.

A native of Champaign, Stevie Montez went on to the University of Illinois, graduating in 2014 with honors in horticulture. He had been working at Bailey Nurseries in Onarga for about a year at the time of his death.

On July 16, 2015, he was involved in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection south of Onarga in Iroquois County and died later that evening at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

During college, he and his dad started a wrestling club for grade school boys. And Stevie also came back to work out with the high school team.

"He loved the school, wrestling and the team," his father said. "He got so busy (while in college) he couldn't always make practices and I would say, 'I need your help.' He would say, 'I can't. I have so much work.' But he would show up anyhow. I knew all I had to do was ask and he would be there."

While he was living in Cissna Park for his job, he continued to make the long trek to help the team.

"I miss talking with him. I was getting to the point where I sought his advice," his father said.

The plan to dedicate the singlet came from Stevie's former wrestling coach, Cord Schroeder, who has remained active with the program after stepping down as head coach about a year-and-a-half ago.

Schroeder was Stevie's coach at STM all four years and knew him for several years prior to that. He observed that because of Stevie's large size, he might not have impressed an outsider as a "picturesque athlete."

"It turns out he was probably one of the best athletes ever," Schroeder said.

"He came in weighing 189. His average opponent (as a freshman) was at least a junior. He was always wrestling older kids, and sometimes physically more mature kids. We had a pretty good team and Stevie wanted better competition. We would bump him up a weight class to get better matches," he said.

Part of what made his 100-plus wins even more remarkable, Schroeder said, was the fact that in the four years Stevie was at STM, there were fewer matches.

"He was very unassuming, laid back, extremely hard-working. He'd say five words and they'd be the perfect five words for that moment, then nothing for the next three hours," Schroeder recalled.

"Their family is an integral part of our program today. They are very devoted to the idea that STM wrestling is here to stay and put out great, hard-working kids."