Bill to keep Illinois pension funds from investing in border-wall firms delayed

SPRINGFIELD — Sponsors of a bill that would ban state pension funds from investing in companies that built a border wall fell short of the required number of votes for passage Thursday and put the bill on postponed consideration.

It is likely dead for this legislative session.

The measure, SB 1751, was sponsored by state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago. It received only 56 votes. No local lawmakers voted for the bill.

"Walls are symbols. Walls are messages that the people on the other side of the wall are dangerous and that by keeping those people out, we're going to solve the problems on our side," Guzzardi said. "I don't believe that those are the values of the people of Illinois as pertains to the country of Mexico. I don't believe that we think that keeping those people out is going to solve our problems."

But Republican representatives called the bill a political stunt and said immigration reform is a federal issue, not one for the Illinois Legislature.