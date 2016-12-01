Hit-and-run crash on I-74 sends 5 to hospital

URBANA — Illinois State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 74 that sent five people to the hospital, including three small children, Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary report, a black Dodge Durango was traveling at a high rate of speed about 6 p.m. in the westbound left lane of I-74 just west of Lincoln Avenue when it struck the rear end of a Ford Focus, causing that vehicle to spin out of control. The Focus then struck a black Cadillac CTS, which then struck a Cadillac XTS.

All the vehicles, including the Durango, ended up in the right ditch. However, the driver and passenger of the Durango fled the scene on foot going north.

All the occupants of the Focus, a man, woman and three children, were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.