UPDATE: Clinton nuclear bill clears Legislature

SPRINGFIELD — A mammoth bill that would rescue the money-losing Clinton nuclear power plant, change Illinois' electric utility-rate structures, create energy-conservation programs for consumers and make the state a leader in renewable energy cleared the Illinois General Assembly on Thursday night.

Supporters of the measure said that Gov. Bruce Rauner had said he would sign it.

The so-called Exelon Future Energy Jobs bill was OK'd by the Illinois Senate, 32-18. Area Sens. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet; Scott Bennett, D-Champaign; Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, voted for the measure. Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, voted no.

Earlier Thursday, the House had approved the measure, 63-38, after a long day for legislators, who waited for hours for a series of amendments that changed the bill from the version approved by a House committee less than 24 hours earlier.

One of the amendments removed language, opposed by Rauner, that required renewable-energy producers to pay prevailing wages on construction projects.

In the House, Reps. Adam Brown, R-Champaign, Bill Mitchell, R-Forsyth, and Chad Hays, R-Catlin, voted yes. Reps. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, voted no. Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, was absent.

A key provision of the bill would provide annual subsidies of as much as $235 million to Exelon to keep open the Clinton plant and a second nuclear generating station near the Quad Cities. The Clinton plant employs about 700 people who make an average of $90,000 a year. The plant, about 45 miles west of Champaign, was scheduled to close on June 1, 2017, without passage of what opponents called a "bailout" to Exelon.

The legislation includes caps on rate increases for residential customers, although utility officials said that in the early years of the agreement, rates would decrease.

Mitchell, whose district includes the Clinton plant, said he wasn’t optimistic of the bill’s passage this morning.

“For the last several days, I thought we were in for a battle,” he said. “This morning, I thought it was dead, quite frankly."

He credited Rauner for helping to pass the bill.

“I was in the Republican caucus this morning and it was a tough road in there. I didn’t think it was going to pass,” he said. “The governor’s support over the last 24 hours was critical. It wouldn’t have passed without Governor Rauner’s support here.”