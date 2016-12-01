Urbana mayoral candidates weigh in on sanctuary cities

Campustown isn't the only place where there's post-election talk of providing a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Urbana City Council members have also batted around the idea of joining Chicago, New York and other U.S. cities where police refuse to detain undocumented immigrants who have not committed a crime.

With no official action likely to take place here before 2017, NATALIE WICKMAN asked Urbana's four mayoral candidates whether they're for or against the idea.

Rex Bradfield: 'The highest hypocrisy'

"The sanctuary city is the biggest bunch of hullabaloo I've ever seen," says the lone Republican in April's field. "The highest hypocrisy."

To claim sanctuary status would violate federal law, contends the Urbana engineer and land surveyor. Instead, he'd encourage city staff to work with the University of Illinois to set up a help desk or department where any resident from another country can converse in their native language and receive assistance with issues such as citizenship papers.

Laurel Prussing: 'Huge discussion' ahead

Urbana "has a long history of saying we'll treat people escaping oppression with decency," its mayor says. "We're historically very much in favor of protecting human rights."

Complicating this particular issue is President-elect Donald Trump's threat to strip federal funding from cities that continue to serve as sanctuaries.

"I think there might just be a battle between cities and the federal government," she says.

Promising a "huge public discussion," Prussing says the topic will probably come up at a January meeting — unless a resident asks for it sooner.

Diane Marlin: Will Trump keep promise?

"In general," the alderwoman says, "Urbana is a generous city, and we work to protect people's rights."

But she's quick to note that the city depends on federal funding for many things, including infrastructure.

"It's hard to know if Trump will actually do what he says," she says, referring to his backing away from some campaign promises.

Of working with other levels of governance, Marlin says: "City government has to do what's best for residents of the city. That's our top goal — to deliver a high quality of life."

Evelyn Burnett Underwood: 'You're all welcome'

It has been a week since the associate pastor of New Free Will Baptist Church announced her candidacy, with this opening line: "Good afternoon and welcome to each and every one of our citizens and friends because some of you might be undocumented, but you're all welcome."

Despite whatever challenges sanctuary status would pose, Underwood believes the city can overcome them.

Between now and Election Day, she says she plans to investigate the issue further. Underwood frequently attends council meetings to keep updated.