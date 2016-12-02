10 attorneys seeking retired Vermilion County judge's post

DANVILLE — Ten attorneys are in the running to succeed retired Vermilion County Circuit Judge Claudia Anderson.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced Wednesday the applicants for the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. They include Danville's Charles C. Hall, Liya Hussmann Rogers, Art Kapella, Robert McIntire, Shanon M. McMasters, Steve Miller and Dave Wesner; Charleston's Sarah Hocking and Chris Wetzel; and Westville's Sandy Lawlyes.

Wesner is Danville's corporation counsel, while Lawlyes was an assistant state's attorney in Vermilion County.

McIntire served as Vermilion County's longtime public defender until he retired and went into private practice, and Miller was elected to the Illinois Legislature and served a two-year term. He and the other applicants are also in private practice.

Garman has formed a judicial screening committee consisting of seven prominent citizens — both lawyers and nonlawyers — who reside in the Fifth Circuit, which includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.

The lawyer members include Brent Holmes, Judd Peck and retired Vermilion County Circuit Judge John O'Rourke, and the nonlawyer members are Stephen Eitel, Todd Lee, Deanna Witzel and Bob Randall. Randall will chair the panel.

The panel will vet the applicants and report its findings to the state supreme court, and Garman will make the final decision.

The person she selects will serve until Dec. 3, 2018, which is the first Monday in December following the November 2018 election.

Anderson officially retired on Wednesday, after 19 years on the bench. She was appointed by the state supreme court in 1997 to fill a vacancy created when Garman was elected to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield, and then elected the following November.

Garman has said she hopes the person who is appointed to fill Anderson's seat will run in 2018.

The public is invited to submit comments concerning the applicants. They may send them to: Deanna Witzel, Fifth Judicial Screening Committee, P.O. Box 2507, Danville, IL 61832.

Comments should be received by the committee before Dec. 12. They will be held in the strictest confidence by the committee and the court.