45 years for Champaign man (w/video)

URBANA — A Champaign man twice convicted of killing an innocent bystander in northwest Champaign four years ago has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder.

The sentence that Judge Tom Difanis handed Anthony Meads on Friday for the July 4, 2012, murder of Desirae Austin is five years less than what he gave Meads three years ago.

Difanis cited Meads' young age, his mostly clean criminal record, that he's working on his GED, and letters about Meads' character as reasons for the reduced sentence.

"Mr. Meads did not fire the shot that killed the victim. That was presented to the jury. The court is aware of that, but Mr. Meads aligned himself with a group of individuals who, quoting from his grandmother's letter, 'He's not a cold, calculating person. He's far from a gang banger. He's simply associated with people of that caliber because that's how the school system is set up, so all bad kids are grouped together. He was not raised to be that kind of person,'" Difanis said, reading the letter.

Meads, 24, was tried and convicted in 2013 of the murder of Ms. Austin, 20, of Champaign, who was hit by gunfire intended for another man near the intersection of Cruising Lane and Thornton Drive. He was subsequently sentenced to 50 years in prison.

However, in the fall of 2015, the Fourth District Appellate Court ordered a new trial for Meads, ruling that he did not get a fair trial in 2013.

The retrial took place in October before a jury that struggled during 10 hours of deliberations before convicting him of felony murder.

Meads had turned down an offer from the state to plead guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for 15 years in prison.

At Friday's sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava recommended a 50-year term, stating that the "passing of the victim has had a tremendous impact on the family in a variety of ways," and that Meads has taken no accountability for his actions.

As the hearing began, Meads asked to represent himself, saying he had received ineffective assistance from Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones.

Difanis read through Meads' list of issues he felt were inappropriately handled, like not receiving a speedy trial, an issue over the search of his car before his arrest and a problem with jury members he believed had determined he was guilty before hearing all the evidence.

The judge allowed Meads to act as his own attorney but ultimately denied his request for a new trial.

Throughout the proceedings leading up to sentencing, Meads interrupted Difanis, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark and Miller-Jones multiple times.

Difanis became so agitated he told Meads they could have the "meeting in a holding cell if you continue to interrupt me."

Meads called no witnesses to testify on his behalf, but gave Difanis another character reference letter in addition to several the judge already had from Meads' teacher in the Department of Corrections, his grandmother, his aunt and friends.

Meads asked the judge for the minimum sentence of 45 years and said he plans to appeal his conviction.

"We hear this all the time, that someone was with the wrong group of people. And he was. Mr. Meads definitely was," Difanis said.

"And even to the extent that the murder weapon was found in his waistband, he aligned himself with an individual, or group of individuals who were bound and determined to kill someone."

"He didn't intend to kill the victim in this case ... But this victim was caught in the crossfire and that is a tragic situation for her family," the judge said.

That night, Ms. Austin was on the street in the Garden Hills neighborhood in a crowd that had gathered shortly after the fireworks at nearby Parkland College had ended.

An argument between Johnnie Campbell, 24, and now-convicted murderer Treshaun Jake, 23, of Danville, quickly escalated to shots being fired by Jake in the direction of Campbell and his brother, Rajon Campbell, 27, both of Champaign. The shots missed the Campbell brothers and instead ended the life of the mother of two.

Jake and Meads were identified soon after the shooting as they stood in the driveway of a friend's home in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane, not far from where Ms. Austin died.

Testimony at trial was that Meads brandished a shotgun over Ms. Austin as she lay on the ground, asking two women helping her where the Campbell brothers had run off to.

When he was arrested, Meads had a handgun in his waistband that was later identified as the murder weapon. A shotun was found in his trunk, parked in front of the Cruising Lane home.

Even though he didn't fire the fatal shot, Meads was found guilty of felony murder under the theory that he and Jake were involved in a mob action when Ms. Austin was shot.

Difanis sentenced Jake, also convicted by a jury of murder, to 65 years in prison in December 2013. He is appealing his conviction.