Area history, Dec. 2, 2016

Today is Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Here are news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Ed Marshky was being held by Urbana police on a charge of bootlegging, and R.E. Holtam and M.C. Coleman were arrested for congregating to drink as a result of a visit to Marshky's place. When police entered the house, a barrel of beer and a case of whiskey were captured.

In 1966, 33-year-old James Meredith, who helped integrate the University of Mississippi in 1962 and was shot while walking across Mississippi last summer, spoke at the University of Illinois Auditorium. "I haven't really enjoyed giving this talk. I consider it a waste of time to speak on civil rights," he said. "It's a great waste of my energy trying to get what ought to automatically be mine." About 1,200 crowded the auditorium to hear his talk.

In 2001, an investigation of the University of Illinois Research Park found that former UI Chancellor Michael Aiken destroyed all his documents regarding the selection of the park's developer. He said he rarely put anything in writing and when he did, he destroyed it soon afterward, adding that the "most innocuous things" can be misinterpreted or distorted if they're put into writing and later revealed. "I learned that lesson a long time ago. It just leads to distortion. It's better not to have anything at all," Aiken said.