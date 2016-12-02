Danville school district seeking a few good teachers

DANVILLE — Danville schools officials have put out a "help wanted" sign again.

Human Resources director Dianna Kirk said the district is in need of teachers who can fill several full-time positions, starting in January.

They include:

— An early-childhood teacher at Southwest Elementary School.

— An English as a Second Language teacher who is fluent in Spanish at Mark Denman Elementary.

— A science teacher at North Ridge Middle School.

— A computer-aided drafting teacher at Danville High School.

The new hires would replace retired teachers who stepped in to fill vacant positions at the start of the school year. They can't work more than 100 days without jeopardizing their pension benefits.

Kirk said she has had some luck replacing other retirees.

"We were very fortunate to hire three new P.E. teachers — two at South View (Upper Elementary) and one at North Ridge," she said.

She also plans to replace three retirees in special-education classrooms with a December graduate, another retiree and a long-term substitute teacher, who is currently job shadowing in the classroom. A retiree in a fourth special-education will be allowed to stay on under a flex-time arrangement.

Kirk believes that the ELL and CAD teachers will be the most difficult to find.

"We had someone lined up," she said of the drafting class. Then she discovered he wouldn't be available until next August.

In addition to traditional search methods, Kirk said she's working with officials at Danville Area Community College and Vermilion Advantage someone, including a professional.

"They can just call me, and I will help walk them through the process," she said.

While the district would prefer finding permanent replacements, it took a step that will make it easier for retirees to help out as a long-term sub, when necessary. In mid-November, the board approved covering the $500 fee to reinstate the Professional Educator License for any retiree whose license has lapsed.

"We would recruit a retired teacher only to discover their license had lapsed," she said.

Kirk said she doesn't anticipate the problem next year, even if the statewide teacher shortage continues. While others could leave, she said there's only one teacher who's scheduled to retire at the end of the school year.