Fire damages northwest Champaign home
CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters are looking for the cause of a fire in a northwest Champaign home that did extensive damage.
Champaign firefighters were called to the house at 1318 Hedge Road a few minutes after 9 p.m. Thursday. They could see smoke coming from the rear.
A release from fire marshal Randy Smith said occupants of the house found the fire in a bedroom.
Firefighters entered and quickly put it out.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $25,000 and the loss of contents was put at $2,500.
Comments
