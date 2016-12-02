Fire damages northwest Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters are looking for the cause of a fire in a northwest Champaign home that did extensive damage.

Champaign firefighters were called to the house at 1318 Hedge Road a few minutes after 9 p.m. Thursday. They could see smoke coming from the rear.

A release from fire marshal Randy Smith said occupants of the house found the fire in a bedroom.

Firefighters entered and quickly put it out.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $25,000 and the loss of contents was put at $2,500.