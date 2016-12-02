Her barks will be music to band's ears

Video: Missy the Singing Dog, Josh the Barking Oboist » more Videographer: Robin Scholz Heidi Schwarz, owner of Missy, a 7-year-old german shepherd, attempts to get Missy to bark during the Illinois Wind Orchestra's rendition of "Playfello" and "Whistling Farm Boy", both songs having been performed by writer and conductor Henry Fillmore's dog "Mike" in 1929. At the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Image

URBANA — At home, Missy, a 7-year-old German shepherd, barks extremely loudly when cued to do so by her companion human, Heidi Schwarz.

The canine, though, suffered stage fright Thursday as she rehearsed with the Hindsley Symphonic Band on the Henry Fillmore tune, "Playfellow," in Krannert Center's Foellinger Great Hall.

Missy was to bark loudly on cue from Schwarz and band conductor Barry Houser but failed to do so most of the time.

"I think the acoustics in here are very overwhelming," said Schwarz, who might put cotton in Missy's ears the next time she takes her to Krannert to rehearse.

The gentle German shepherd, a former therapy dog and four-time national/international title holder in breed conformation, is believed to be the first dog who will "perform" in Krannert's Great Hall.

"We've had a lot of guest artists," Houser said, "but never a dog."

It was Scott Schwartz's "hare-brained" idea to have a dog perform Saturday night in concert with the Hindsley Symphonic Band and the Fillmore Wind Band as part of American Music Month.

The Fillmore ensemble is Greater Cincinnati's premier volunteer wind band and the official namesake of Henry Fillmore, a Cincinnati native and march king who died in 1956.

Fillmore incorporated barking in two compositions he wrote.

The first, "The Whistling Farmer Boy," was composed in 1925 in honor of his uncle, a farmer, and included farm animal sounds to be produced by a band's percussion section.

The instrument used to produce barking sounds was unreliable, requiring the percussionists to bark whenever it failed.

Around the same time, Fillmore and his wife obtained from a neighbor a hound dog mix they named Mike.

"Recognizing Mike's easy barking behavior whenever he chased after a thrown ball, Henry started training Mike to bark in tempo for his new composition," Schwartz said.

Mike's first public performance with Fillmore's Shrine Band came in early 1926. Mike sat on a chair as Fillmore conducted next to him.

"Each time he raised his hand to cue Mike to bark, Mike barked perfectly in tempo and surprised the band's members with his special musical ability," said Schwartz, director of the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music at the UI.

Soon, Mike began making more appearances with the Shrine Band, and Fillmore wrote the piece "Playfellow" just for him.

With Fillmore, Mike also appeared on radio, making his on-air debut on Oct. 4, 1927, on Cincinnati's WSAI.

The hound dog mix eventually became the country's most popular radio personality, receiving more fan mail than did Fillmore. Mike also became a card-carrying member of the Cincinnati musicians' union — in a publicity stunt dreamed up by Fillmore.

Mike's career continued until his 1932 death, attributed to poisoning. Devastated, Fillmore never used a dog again in band performances.

A vocal career for Missy might be in question, but Thursday's rehearsal with the Hindsley Symphonic Band was her first.

During the practice session, Schwarz stood near Missy on stage, with a bag of grain-free chicken treats nearby.

"I show her the treat like I'm going to throw it to her. That usually gets her to bark," said Schwarz, who works as an animal caretaker at the UI College of Veterinary Medicine's Large Animal Clinic.

If Missy doesn't overcome her stage fright by Saturday night, the musicians will move to Scott Schwartz's Plan B:

Josh Johnson, a UI senior in music education who plays oboe in the Hindsley Symphonic Band, stands next to Missy on stage and "barks" on cue. The audience will be asked to bark along with Johnson.

Johnson doesn't mind, saying he does "whatever Scott tells me to do." However, Johnson holds hope that Missy will learn to bark on cue by the time the concert rolls around.

"I think it's a cool effect, if she can do it," he said.

If you go

What: The University of Illinois Hindsley Symphonic Band and Wind Orchestra and the Fillmore Wind Band perform in concert, with German shepherd Missy, who will "sing" as the Fillmore Wind Band, conducted by Jim Daughters, performs Henry Fillmore's "Whistling Farmer Boy" and as the Hindsley Symphonic Band, directed by Barry L. Houser, performs "Playfellow," also by Fillmore. Elizabeth Peterson conducts the UI Wind Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Tickets: $10, adults; $7, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $4, students and youths high school age and younger.