Opening Sunday: ValuCheck

The latest grocery store concept to hit the area market makes its debut Sunday morning on Champaign’s west side.

ValuCheck, a lower-end store for grocery shoppers who are more cost-conscious opens at 7 a.m. at 1914 Glenn Park Drive.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because the store was known as Valu-Check when the company first moved in there after IGA vacated the building many years ago. Quincy-based Niemann Foods later re-branded the store as County Market.

“We are bringing back the name, but it is a new concept,” said Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs for Niemann Foods.

Kettler said work crews completely remodeled what used to be the County Market, adding carpeting. The upgrade resulted in the store's closure for the past week.

Kettler said products at ValuCheck are priced at or below cost on the shelves with a 10 percent fee added at checkout.

“When you walk up and down the aisles, you look at the price and add 10 percent,’ Kettler said.

The Champaign store will become the company’s second ValuCheck, joining one already in operation in Pekin.

Kettler said the store recently hired 60 people to bring its workforce to 100 associates.

