Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 2, 2016

It's an abbreviated mailbag this week — sorry — because the staff spent most of its time covering the Legislature in Springfield. Believe me, that was a productive week.

We'll get around to your backlog of questions next Friday. I am certain of this because the Legislature isn't scheduled to return to work until Jan. 9. You're welcome to insert your own wisecrack here ...

Team escorts

"This afternoon (11/26) we were merging onto I-57 south around 4:30 p.m. and came up on a police escort (city of Champaign) of several charter buses. What was this? What is the protocol for this? Are you supposed to pull over to the side of the road and then stay behind this procession, as you typically for emergency vehicles? There were other vehicles who also appeared not to know if it was OK to pass or pull over."

"The Champaign Police Department offers escorts for teams (team buses only) participating in the IHSA Football championship game, these are arranged through my office," said Sgt. Joe Ketchem, of the operational support division of the Champaign Police Department. "These escorts include teams staying in a local hotel or coming in from outside of town, and are only for teams going to the stadium prior to the game.

"Officers are instructed to drive slowly and only to go through red lights once they have stopped and it is safe to proceed. Depending on where the teams are coming from they are led through the least congested areas as possible.

"Every precaution is taken to ensure the escorts are done in a safe manner. If a motorist come upon these escorts in the future, they should respond as in any other situation involving emergency vehicles, slow down and pull to the right and yield the right of way at any intersections." Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of Visit Champaign County, said her office works with police in providing escorts for all 16 of the teams arriving at the football championships "as part of our community welcome."

County executive

"Now that Champaign County has voted for the county executive position, will the 'chairman' of the county board still be entitled to collect a $35,000 salary, or will that person be reduce to the same $100 meeting every other county board member gets?"

That will be determined in 2018 by the new county board that will be seated next week, said Pattsi Petrie, the current chair of the county board.

"The county board when working on the 2019 budget in 2018 will set" the salaries for all elected officials included in the 2018 election, "180 days before that election date," she said. "Therefore it is impossible to predict what might be the amount of any of those salaries today."

Included in the list of salaries to be determined will be the pay given to the new county executive, who will be chosen at the November 2018 general election.

Ameren bill

"I just got my Ameren bill — $200-something for one unseasonably warm month. Did our legislators just add to my bill with this Exelon deal? And if so, when should I brace myself for impact?"

Since the Exelon legislation was just passed Thursday night and hasn't been signed yet by Gov. Bruce Rauner (in fact, as of this morning it hadn't even gone to his desk), you can't blame it for your most recent utility bill.

The legislation's effective date is June 1, 2017, meaning that none of its provisions start until then.

Second, Ameren Illinois senior vice president Craig Nelson told a Senate committee Thursday that residential customers as a group actually would pay less for their electricity in 2018, although rate increases would come in later years.

But Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said today, "We project that Ameren Illinois customers will see a slight decrease in their monthly average bills over a 14-year period."

She also noted that the company "has filed for a $14 million electric rate decrease as part of our grid modernization program on behalf of our customers. If approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, that adjustment would also take effect in 2017, starting in January."

So rather than a rate increase, it now sounds like rates could be cut.

I-74/I-57 interchange

"Reading another story about a crash at I-74 and I-57. Seems to me there were plans to fix this mess a while back from the IDOT. Any updates as to when this happens?"

We reported earlier this year that the big project had been added to the Illinois Department of Transportation's "new multiyear construction program, meaning it is planned for sometime between 2017 and 2023."

"IDOT pegs the cost of land acquisition, utility adjustments, engineering and construction at $74.3 million. Of the total, the agency says, land acquisition and engineering amount to $5.5 million," we reported. "The project is the largest slated in IDOT's seven-county District 5 area for the next six years, and is one of the largest upcoming in the state, according to the department.

IDOT says the "cloverleaf"-type interchange was designed in 1958 and constructed in 1965, "is experiencing safety and traffic operational issues due to deficient geometric features."

From IDOT: "IDOT and the Federal Highway Administration are the lead agencies in the planning process and have used these criteria to make the final decision on the recommended design. Now that the completed Phase I design study has been approved by the FHWA, Phase II is underway.

"Phase II, which includes plan preparation, land acquisition, utility relocation, and environmental mitigation, typically takes two to three years to complete after the Phase I study is approved. Phase III, the construction phase, can consist of several construction seasons for a large project. All of Phase II and a portion of Phase III of the I-57/I-74 interchange reconstruction project have been funded."

Prospect Avenue traffic lights

"Are there any plans for the city to make the timing of the lights on Prospect better? More often than not there are people in the middle of intersections because the lights are not timed well for North/South traffic. Then there are long lines and missed light cycles because of the congestion. It just isn't during the holidays either, it is an everyday occurrence."

As Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester had to point out to me, this question was addressed in the mailbag eight months ago.

Of particular interest, though is this passage:

"This corridor is of such interest that in the past 20 years the timings have been evaluated on numerous occasions by the city (both by in-house staff and by consultants with signal timing expertise across the state) and by the Illinois Department of Transportation (since the signals south of Marketview are the state's)," Koester said. "When operating under their signal timing program they operate as efficiently as they can given the space between intersections and the amount of traffic trying to head south over I-74.

"There are limitations as to how much traffic can be moved through the system as a result of close intersection spacing (particularly between Marketview Drive and Bloomington Road) and the volume of traffic coming from every direction and heading south at the intersection with Marketview."-

Koester adds: "There are of course other factors to consider including day of the week, time of day, speed of vehicles, etc. It is also notable that some instances, traffic congestion is affected by the behavior of the drivers. One example of this, would be pulling into an intersection to make a turn, when the light is changing and the intersection is already full."

There also are alternative ways to get around the North Prospect congestion ... http://champaignil.gov/2014/10/29/alternative-routes/