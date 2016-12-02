Updated: 'So many smiles'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Exelon's Clinton nuclear plant in Clinton Wednesday March 19, 2014. Other Related Content UPDATE: Wide-ranging energy bill sent to Rauner's desk

CLINTON — Given new life with votes Thursday by the Illinois General Assembly, the operators of the once-threatened Clinton nuclear power plant said Friday they’ll soon be ordering a supply of nuclear fuel to keep the plant in business.

It had been scheduled to close in June, before state lawmakers Thursday night approved legislation that gives up to $235 million a year in subsidies to keep the Clinton and Cordova plants open.

“I’ve never seen so many smiles at this place as this morning,” said Brett Nauman, a spokesman for Exelon at the Clinton plant. “A lot of pressure has been taken off of everyone’s shoulders.”

Nauman said the plant’s operators had to decide in early December whether to order fuel for the plant’s scheduled refueling in the spring.

“Now that we’ve got the legislation we can order the fuel,” he said.

And Exelon will formally notify the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the electricity transmission network for much of the Midwest, that the 29-year-old Clinton plant will keep operating for at least 10 more years.

“Now MISO is going to know that we’ll continue operations,” he said. “I believe you have to give them six months notice that you intend to shut down.”

Nauman said the plant operators met with employees Friday morning and told them the facility, about 45 miles west of Champaign in DeWitt County, would remain open.

“Most were aware and even watched the proceedings online yesterday and last night,” he said. “I was in my office and you could hear the people cheering when first the House voted and then they really cheered after the Senate passed it. We’re so appreciative of our legislators’ action.”

The Clinton plant employs about 700 people although Nauman said “a few dozen” had left the operation for other jobs in recent months.

They’ll be invited to return, or they’ll be replaced with new employees, he said.

-Tom Kacich**

School district relieved, too



For the Clinton School District, the lifeline for the Exelon plant means the district won't be losing more than a third of its budget, which would have led to cuts.



Superintendent Curt Nettles said the district gets around $8 million per year in property tax revenue from the plant. He said he started making plans a year ago to lose that money and spread out cuts over three to four years.

Nettles did not know if any students have already left the district or had planned to leave if the plant closed.

-Tim Ditman