What's in a Name? Candlestick Lane

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The city of Urbana has put up signs directing visitors to Candlestick Lane on the east side of town, near Philo Road.

When he was 10, Charlie Halpin remembers his dad, Charles, and other neighbors on their southeast Urbana street convening to create decorations during Christmastime.

"They'd make nativity sets or Santa Clauses and these were all pretty elaborate decorations," Halpin said of the scene on Grant Place.

So elaborate and lively, the folks on that street won a competition staged by Illinois Power in 1963 as the block with the best set of decorations. The reward: a $100 prize from Illinois Power.

"That was a lot of money back then," Halpin said (adjusted for inflation, it's about $800), and they decided to use it to buy plastic blow-mold candles to place in their front yards to complement their regular decorations.

The following year, the candles were put into place at about 17 houses on the street.

"When they hammered the stakes into the ground, they all went in an axe handle away from the curb, so when you stood at the end of the street, all the candles were in a row," Halpin said. "That's how Candlestick Lane started and it remains 53 years later."

Candlestick Lane celebrates its opening this year with a ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

Halpin has been Candlestick Lane committee chairman since moving back to the area to look after his parents. Grant Place, which runs between Fairlawn and Eastern drives, becomes Candlestick Lane each holiday season. Street signs are installed to notify visitors, and those who have moved into the neighborhood have taken up the mantle.

"Three people who were living here back then are still here," Halpin said.

Most of the houses still use those old candles. If a house is sold, Halpin said, the candle stays with it.