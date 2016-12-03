Accused murderer pleads guilty to lesser charge

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Demarco Taylor

URBANA — A 25-year-old Champaign man whose murder conviction was set aside more than a year ago based on a prosecutorial error has pleaded guilty to armed robbery in that same case.

Demarco Taylor was to have been retried starting Monday in the Dec. 19, 2008, murder of James Ellis, 34, who was fatally shot inside a garage made into an apartment on Joanne Lane in Champaign.

Instead, Taylor pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to armed robbery for 18 years in prison. Under truth-in-sentencing, he will have to serve 85 percent of that. With credit for the little more than six years he has served, Taylor could be free in another nine years.

He admitted robbing Mr. Ellis, a known drug dealer, of a bag of cannabis.

Mr. Ellis’ wife and three young children were sleeping in the dark makeshift living quarters on the night of the planned drug ripoff that turned deadly.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton worked out the plea agreement with Lindsey Yanchus and Amanda Riess, assistant public defenders.

“We still could have put the case on and had a chance of winnning, but this was a more sure way of resolving it,” said Clifton of the case that was difficult from the start.

No one was arrested for Mr. Ellis’ killing for two years. Thanks to the dogged work of now-retired Champaign police detective Don Shepard, four men were ultimately arrested.

In August 2010, murder charges were filed against Taylor, Johnathan Brumfield, 27, Laniel Bradley, 27, and Mr. Ellis’ stepson, Tyrone Franklin, 24. Of those four, only Taylor was convicted of murder.

Franklin was acquitted after two jury trials, Bradley pleaded guilty to a less serious weapons charge for four years in prison and Brumfield pleaded guilty to concealment of a homicidal death for four years in prison.

Now retired Judge Harry Clem found more than a year ago that it was an omission by Clifton in Taylor’s 2011 jury trial that entitled Taylor to a retrial.

The judge found that Clifton was remiss for not correcting the record when two jailhouse snitches lied under oath that the prosecutor had not offered them consideration on their own criminal cases in return for their testimony.

Since their original perjured testimony, both men have racked up other convictions that would likely have lessened their credibility with a jury. And, Clifton noted, because of their subsequent convictions and prison sentences, the pair has been less than cooperative with him this time around.

“We tried Franklin with all cooperative witnesses and the same evidence and got a hung jury and a not guilty,” Clifton said of the evidence he had.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed that Taylor’s guilty plea to the Class X felony armed robbery was a fair resolution of the case for him.

“Demarco Taylor was not the trigger man, according to the evidence we have,” she said.





