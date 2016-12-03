Area history, Dec. 3, 2016
Today is Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, Ed Evans, taxi driver and a former Champaign police officer, was facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he got into a fight with Officer Canady after making unjust accusations against the officer. Evans was released on $25 bond.
In 1966, Illinois Attorney General William Clark said he would seek criminal penalties against anyone who polluted Illinois waters, "whether its with cyanide or a banana peel." Clark told a conference of state's attorneys that they should join in "an all-out war on violators before it's too late — before the state's 275 rivers and streams are turned into flowing cesspools that leave the state permanently locked in a liquid network of pollution."
In 2001, three of seven Decatur students expelled from high school after an infamous 1999 brawl were awarded college scholarships from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.
