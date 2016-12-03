Champaign business is lone bidder for Kickapoo cafe, river trips

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign recreation business has submitted a proposal to run river trips and the cafe at Kickapoo State Recreation Area next year, according to state officials.

Tom Monahan of Champaign is the lone bidder, according to Tim Schweizer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Schweizer said state procurement staff have not yet awarded a contract and are still reviewing the proposal.

The state requested proposals in early October with a Nov. 11 deadline for anyone interested in leasing the cafe and river trip site along the Middle Fork River at the state park, which is near Oakwood and just north of Interstate 74 in Vermilion County. The Middle Fork branch of the Vermilion River, a national scenic river, runs through Kickapoo, which also has campgrounds and several ponds and lakes and has offered visitors the opportunity to float the river for more than 20 years.

Earlier this year, IDNR ended its lease agreement with the previous river trip and cafe vendor, Kickapoo Landing, which was co-owned by Tod Satterthwaite of Champaign. He and his partners held the lease at the site for the last 15 years, and their last day of operation was Sept. 18. They sold all of their canoes, kayaks and other equipment before vacating the site.

The state's bulletin advertising the request for proposals stated it would be a food, beverage, bait, canoe, inner tube, kayak, boat rental and camping supply lease for five years with the option to renew for an additional five years.

Monahan said Friday that he and his wife, Julie, operated a business in Georgia that ran guided kayak and camping trips to Cumberland Island National Seashore and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. They bought that outfitting business in southeast Georgia in 2004, and that evolved into another opportunity, running summer camps for kids.

In 2010, they relocated to Champaign where they now run week long specialty camps for kids at military bases across the United States, and internationally, through their company, WeAreCamps.com, which employs some UI students.

Monahan said Friday that he didn't want to comment on details of their proposal to lease the site at Kickapoo State Recreation Area, because the state has not yet awarded a contract. He said he expects to hear from state officials in January.