Champaign woman charged with ID theft

URBANA — A Champaign woman acting as a caretaker for a disabled woman with cancer has been criminally charged with stealing the woman's identity.

Rozjolei J. Jackson, 23, who listed an address in the 1600 bloc of Valley Road, was arraigned Friday for aggravated identity theft, a Class 2 felony.

The charges allege that between late September and early November, Jackson used the woman's debit card to make unauthorized transactions for her own benefit totaling more than $4,500.

A Champaign police report said that Jackson had acted as a home health care worker for the woman from December 2015 to September and that the 74-year-old Champaign woman allowed her assistants to use her debit card to buy groceries and other items for her.

In November, the woman, assisted by her social worker, noticed several charges she had not approved took place between late September and early November.

Champaign police developed Jackson as a suspect because payments were made in her name via a financial company that allows users to process debit card payments using cellphones or tablet computers, the report said.

Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Jackson to be released on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court Jan. 3.