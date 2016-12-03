Hamilton Walker's planning to open mid-month

Photo by: The News-Gazette The owners of Hamiton Walker's Steaks, Seafood & Spirits are planning to open on Dec. 12, 13 or 14.

CHAMPAIGN — Hamilton Walker's Steaks, Seafood & Spirits is planning to open either Dec. 12, 13 or 14.

Renovations to the building at 201 N. Neil St. are nearly complete, and over 100 employees are currently being trained, project manager Eric Feltman said.

"Our true focus right now is on training," he said.

The chef has been training the kitchen staff, which has been producing items consistently, Feltman said.

"We start our mock services on Sunday night," he said. "I'm absolutely excited and very positive. Our staff is really, really wonderful, and we know the town is excited. It's so enjoyable to see how far we've come."

Hamilton Walker's was announced in January and initially hoped to open this summer.

The restaurant will seat up to 400 people in the 7,900-square-foot building and serve a menu that includes steak, prime rib, chops, lobster, king crab legs, roasted seafood, barbecued ribs and chicken, restaurant consultant Brian Margulis told The News-Gazette in April.

Diners should expect to spend $15 a person for lunch and $35 a person for dinner, Margulis said.

The restaurant's name comes from two former businesses at Hamilton Walker's current location: Walker Opera house and Hamilton Hotel.

"Our building's foundation is from 1917 and we wanted to preserve that," he said. "We are the heart of downtown Champaign."

The restaurant has spent "quite a bit" on marketing the restaurant, which will have a 1940s theme, Feltman said and embrace Champaign's history.

"We have a bit of a panache," he said. "It's truly about the experience."

Hamilton Walker's is owned by Andrew Libman, who is one of the owners of cleaning-products manufacturer Libman Co.; Urbana financial executive Chris Kirby; and an unnamed third investor.