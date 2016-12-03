Rantoul police looking for missing boys

Photo by: Provided Kevin, 9, left, and Kayveon, 6

RANTOUL - Rantoul police are looking for two young brothers who did not return home Friday night.

Sgt. Justin Bouse said Kevin Price, 9, and Kayveon Price, 6, made it to their home in the 300 block of South Chanute Street Friday afternoon but did not arrive later at the nearby Rantoul Youth Center.

Bouse said their mother arrived home about 6 p.m. and found the boys' book bags. She assumed they were at a relative or friend's house and that she would hear from them.

"As it gets later, she starts worrying about where they may be," he said.

After trying to find them on her own, the mother contacted Rantoul police at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Police have been in touch with the boys' teachers and friends from Northview School in an attempt to get ideas where they may be.

With daylight, they have also begun looking around their home, school and the youth center.

Kevin was last seen wearing a gray thermal shirt and jeans. Kayveon had on a green button up shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul Police immediately at 333-8911.