"Tears of happiness" for safe return of missing Rantoul boys

RANTOUL — The parents of a pair of Rantoul boys who were missing for about 18 hours Friday and Saturday were “overjoyed” when the boys were found safe late Saturday morning.

“Tears of happiness, just thanking us and Jesus,” were some of the observations Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse made Saturday when word came that Kevin Price, 9, and Kayveon Price, 6, had been located "safe and sound" about 11:30 a.m.

They were found by a volunteer at a home several blocks away from their own, having spent the night with a child that they didn’t know well. Bouse said they told that child’s mother that they had permission to do so when they did not.

Bouse said the other child’s mother didn’t even know the Price boys’ mom and was unaware that they had been reported missing.

The police search for the brothers had begun about 11 hours earlier, when their mother called Rantoul Police to say that she couldn’t find her sons.

The boys had returned to their home in the 300 block of South Chanute Street from Northview School Friday afternoon, he said, because their book bags were in the house. They were supposed to go to the nearby Rantoul Youth Center after school but never made it.

Bouse said the Price brothers crossed paths with the other boy, “started playing and one thing led to the other,” he said.

Bouse said the boys’ mother returned home from work about 6 p.m. and thought they were probably at the home of a relative or friend.

“As it gets later, she starts worrying about where they may be,” he said, adding the children do not have their own phones.

After trying to find them on her own, the mother contacted Rantoul police at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police contacted the boys’ teachers and friends to get ideas where they may be.

Bouse said he got a news release out about 4:30 a.m. Saturday about the missing boys and social media fired up. More than 100,000 people saw a Facebook post about the boys, whose hometown has a population of approximately 13,000.

Without having asked for volunteers, Bouse said police had about 30 people, many of them Rantoul City Schools employees, at their disposal by mid-morning.

“A little before 10 a.m., we started coordinating with people who started showing up. We broke them into groups, gave them contact numbers, notebooks and pens to coordinate going door to door. It was generating leads,” he said.

About 11:30 a.m. a volunteer knocked on the door of the home where the boys were found, about eight blocks from their own place. The mother of the child living there was unaware of the search for the boys.

“She doesn’t have TV, she has Facebook but doesn’t check it, and hadn’t seen anything about the missing children,” Bouse said.

He added that the woman was planning to feed the boys lunch then make sure they got home safely.

Bouse said police were equally relieved about the safe return of the boys, who he observed “get a little bit of free rein” when their mother is at work.

