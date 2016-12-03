Two teens arrested in multiple Danville shootings

DANVILLE — Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with multiple shooting incidents Thursday night that investigators think are connected.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said police responded to a shots-fired call at Fletcher and Jackson streets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male told officers they were walking on Jackson Street when they were approached by two males who were armed with a handgun and the other with a knife and demanded the cell phone of one of the teens.

The phone was taken, Thomason said, and at some point, shots were fired by one of the suspects. The 15-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound on one of his legs.

The second incident happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Street when a 26-year-old male was on his front porch, and an individual approached him, demanding items and fired shots. Shortly after responding to this incident, police received another call in the 500 block of West Harrison Street where officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot.

Danville police arrested an 18-year-old male who was found in the area, Thomason said, and the 17-year-old who was shot was rushed to an Urbana hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was arrested Friday morning when he was released from the hospital.

Thomason said police have connected three incidents but are not yet releasing the names of the victims or those arrested as the investigation continues.