UPDATE: Missing Rantoul boys found

Photo by: Provided Kevin, 9, left, and Kayveon, 6

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

RANTOUL - Two boys reported missing to Rantoul police early Saturday were safely found before noon.

Rantoul Sgt. Justin Bouse said a volunteer helping to knock on doors in the area around the South Chanute Street home of Kevin and Kayveon Price found the boys about 11:35 a.m. at a home about six to eight blocks from their own.

"The children were safe and unharmed," Bouse said.

They had apparently told the mother of the friend at whose house they were found that their mother had given them permission to spend the night.

The woman was unaware the boys had been reported missing and said she was going to make sure they got home after feeding them lunch.

The case remains under investigation, Bouse said.

UPDATE NOON:

RANTOUL - Two Rantoul boys have been found safely, police report. More information when we get it.

ORIGINAL STORY

RANTOUL - Rantoul police are looking for two young brothers who did not return home Friday night.

Sgt. Justin Bouse said Kevin Price, 9, and Kayveon Price, 6, made it to their home in the 300 block of South Chanute Street Friday afternoon but did not arrive later at the nearby Rantoul Youth Center.

Bouse said their mother arrived home about 6 p.m. and found the boys' book bags. She assumed they were at a relative or friend's house and that she would hear from them.

"As it gets later, she starts worrying about where they may be," he said.

After trying to find them on her own, the mother contacted Rantoul police at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Police have been in touch with the boys' teachers and friends from Northview School in an attempt to get ideas where they may be.

With daylight, they have also begun looking around their home, school and the youth center.

Kevin was last seen wearing a gray thermal shirt and jeans. Kayveon had on a green button up shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul Police immediately at 333-8911.