Weekend planner: Time for a little shopping

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Ashley Lovell, special-events and executive coordinator with Crisis Nursery, organizes items in the organization's Children’s Holiday Shop on Friday at Lincoln Square Village in Urbana.

Kids can feel really grown up this and next weekend as they shop for holiday gifts at the Crisis Nursery's 24th annual Children's Holiday Shop at Lincoln Square in Urbana. The shop offers thousands of small gift items for people of all ages, and for tiny shoppers on a tight budget.

"The kids love it. It's a big event for the community," said ASHLEY LOVELL, the special-events and executive coordinator at Crisis Nursery. The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and next Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Here's more on the event courtesy of staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. So what kind of gifts can kids buy? Coffee mugs, key chains, toys, games, cards, jewelry, kitchenware, lip gloss, nail polish. And more.

"The items change every year; we don't buy the same stuff every year," Lovell said.

Everything is priced between $2 and $8.

"The kids come and shop with the help of volunteers, so they can purchase gifts for family and friends," Lovell said. "They come in with a list of the people they're buying for and their budget, and they go through with the volunteers, buy the gifts and we wrap them."

2. The shoppers' parents stay outside while their kids do the shopping. The buyers usually range from ages 3 to 12.

"The older kids come back and volunteer after they shop," Lovell said. "They stay involved."

Last year, the event drew more than 900 little shoppers; it requires more than 200 volunteers over the week to make it happen. The Children's Holiday Shop is the Crisis Nursery's second biggest fundraiser of the year. Topping it is the nonprofit organization's dinner and auction each June.

3. Running the Crisis Nursery in Urbana takes $1,800 a day. The place is an "Island of Safety," providing emergency care for children to prevent child abuse and neglect.

"We're licensed to serve up to 12 kids at once," Lovell said. "We want to be able to serve more eventually, once the funds are there."

The ages served are babies and kids up to 6 years.

"They can stay up to 72 hours at a time and then have to go elsewhere," she said. "The kids can always come back. We have some kids we see more than once."