The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Dec. 4, 2016

This being 2016-in-review season, we asked: Who's your pick for Person of the Year?

ELIZABETH B ASTIAN

C-U based research contractor, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

And the winner is ... BERNIE SANDERS, the presidential candidate like no other.

Why him? "I saw him this past March when he came to the ARC for a rally, and it was incredible. There was such a diverse crowd of people there, and hearing him speak in person really inspired me.

"All three of my brothers, who have never voted before, went to the polls to vote for Bernie — they said he was the first candidate that spoke to their values. I lived in Jordan over the summer, and even people there knew who he was and were rooting for him to win the primary.

"But even putting all of that aside, what I admire most about Senator Sanders is his unabashed, unfailing will to fight for what he believes is right. It's been difficult to find the positive and stay focused after such a brutal election cycle. He may not have won the election, but he did start a political revolution. He handled every up and down with grace and dignity, and has yet to allow any news headline or political appointment to deter him or to alter his message."

CANDICE JENKI NS

UI Associate Professor of English, African American Studies

And the winner is ... filmmaker BARRY JENKINS (no relation).

Why him? "Jenkins wrote and directed what has to be the absolute best film of this year, 'Moonlight' — a movie that touched me profoundly, that I still carry with me weeks after seeing it, possibly the most arresting film I've seen, ever. I actually had a dream about it the other day. So clearly it is well-lodged in my subconscious.

"The film is based on a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, 'In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.' Working from that story, Jenkins managed to create a film — a coming-of-age black and queer love story — that's both gripping and subtle. And incredibly beautiful, despite some of the pain it depicts. I loved it, and I'm not at all original in my feelings — I expect it to win everything during awards season.

"Barry Jenkins has pulled off a spectacular feat with this film. Magnificent art definitely merits 'person of the year' from me."

GIANINA B AKER

Unit 4 school board

And the winner is ... Jefferson Middle School Principal ANGI FRANKLIN, who was honored in October as Central Illinois Business Magazine's Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year.

Why her? "In the short time I've known Angi, she has made quite the impact on me. While speaking at the Forty Under 40 luncheon, she used her platform to help inspire others to mentor our community's most precious resources — our children. Her story and that of the children she works with left no dry eyes in the room.

"What impacts me most is the balance she has between her many mentees, formally and informally, while also making time for her sweet family. I often wonder how I would balance it all, as she seems to do it quite effortlessly. It makes me feel like I can, too."

SHUAKE WUZ HATI

Transportation planner, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission

And the winner is ... late British architect ZAHA HADID.

Why her? "The first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, she transformed so many cities' skylines with a touch of a beautiful fluid curve. Her revolutionary design redefined modern architecture and inspired me so much that I fell in love with urban architecture and later urban planning.

"Although her organic and sculptural design and her reputation as the 'queen of the curve' are not without criticism, her death on the last day of March 2016 is a great loss for the architecture community."

TYRA PERR Y

UI softball coach

And the winner is ... First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA.

Why her? "The way she represented her role as FLOTUS with strength, grace and class inspired me every day. I also have great respect for her dedication to her family as a wife and mother.

"Her time in the White House gave me reassurance that I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to, no matter the odds or obstacles."

LINDSEY TSCHO PP

National Honor Society President, Tuscola High

And the winner is ... newly anointed saint MOTHER TERESA.

Why her? "Mother Teresa felt a strong calling to help the poorest of the poor and live among them in India. In addition to humbling herself down to fulfill God's plan for her, she was also a strong leader with moral authority. She was never afraid to witness the truth to people of power.

"I have always had a love for service, and to be quite honest, my verbal filter is not very strong. When going about my daily life, I try my best to mimic her influence through my words and actions. This year in particular, she has had a strong influence on my life. When I am in a rough spot or do not know exactly what God has in store for me, I flip through a book of her quotes and find one that pertains to my situation."

SCOTT PICKAR D

Fehr Graham

And the winner is ... LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, the producer, director and star of "Hamilton."

Why him? "It is not just because it is a massive hit that is entertaining as hell, but it is because the musical and the man are inspiring us and teaching on so many levels.

"Hamilton makes us sing, dance, laugh, cry and think. It is a tour de force experience that enlightens us, challenges us, provokes us and wrings us dry of energy and emotion by the end of a performance. So it is no wonder that Miranda's 'Hamilton' is shattering records for the number of awards received and tickets sold, on a path to be a billion dollar-plus artistic/entertainment enterprise that is touching and positively impacting millions of people, young to old, around the world.

"How many things can we point to this year that have lifted millions of people up, and up, and up even higher? In contrast, we have been saturated in a political season that has been a regrettable demonstration of the strategic power of negativity — the dark side of the force.

"In this dystrumpian, reality TV, pundit-overloaded world we now live in, we need more 'Hamilton'-esque positivity to counterbalance the negativity of all the talking heads."

BARBARA FO RD

UI Distinguished Professor Emerita

And the winner is ... HELEN CLARK, administrator of the United Nations Development Program.

Why her? "Helen Clark has been involved in developing and creating partnerships to implement the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which came into effect in January 2016. They are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

"The goals include no poverty, zero hunger, health, education, gender equality, water, energy, decent work, industry and innovation, reduced inequalities, sustainable communities, responsible consumption and production, climate, life below water, life on land, peace and justice and strong institutions. Achieving the goals requires the partnership of governments, the private sector, civil society and citizens to help us leave a better planet for future generations and Helen Clark will be involved in these."

RICKY G REER

Former K-12 STEM Coordinator, UI Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering Department

And the winner is ... ST. ELMO BRADY, who passed away 50 years ago but whose legacy lives on locally.

Why him? "Hands down, he is one of the most influential people in African-American history — the nation's first African-American to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry, in the mid-1900s, from the University of Illinois. Dr. Brady was a trailblazer for the African-American community by inspiring others through science.

"I wanted to honor him by naming my Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program after him. The St. Elmo Brady STEM Academy, my after-school program, exposes and engages fourth- and fifth-grade boys in inquiry-based STEM experiments. I hope this program will continue to build on his legacy and inspire our young men to become our future scientists."

STEPHEN NAC CO

President, Danville Area Community College

And the winner is ... Second Lady JILL BIDEN.

Why her? "A professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, Dr. Biden has inspired educators throughout the nation by advancing student success as a top priority. Together with President Obama, she has been a staunch advocate for our 1,200 community colleges and the role they play providing millions of Americans with affordable, quality access to a better life.

"Moreover, Dr. Biden brought national attention to the value of a community-college education with the proposal for providing tuition-free education for students who are willing to work hard to succeed. This year is a culmination of her eight-year tenure as a prominent spokesperson for community colleges. I hope that even with the change in presidential administrations, that continues."