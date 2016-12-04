Slippery roads reported following snowfall
CHAMPAIGN — Police and area public works crews report slippery roads throughout the area as a result of today’s snowfall.
While several cars have slid off streets and a few fender benders have been reported, there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Police advise motorists to drive slowly on the slippery roads.
Comments
