UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN — This afternoon’s snowfall may have led to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 57.

Master Sgt. Brad Kane of the Illinois State Police said state troopers and emergency medical personnel are at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-57 near mile marker 238, northwest of Champaign.

Kane said northbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Northbound traffic on I-57 is being rerouted east to U.S. 45 at Exit 238.

“Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays,” Kane said.

No information was immediately available on the fatality.

