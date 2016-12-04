UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-57
CHAMPAIGN — This afternoon’s snowfall may have led to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 57.
Master Sgt. Brad Kane of the Illinois State Police said state troopers and emergency medical personnel are at the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-57 near mile marker 238, northwest of Champaign.
Kane said northbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.
Northbound traffic on I-57 is being rerouted east to U.S. 45 at Exit 238.
“Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays,” Kane said.
No information was immediately available on the fatality.
