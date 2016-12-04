UPDATE: Oak Forest man dies in crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 on Sunday afternoon.

Master Sgt, Brad Kane of the Illinois State Police said state troopers and emergency medical personnel were sent to the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-57 near mile marker 238, northwest of Champaign.

Northrup said that Robert W. Mikolajewski, 26, of Oak Forest, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. at the scene.

No autopsy has been scheduled, but Northrup said an inquest may be held at a later date.

Kane said northbound lanes would be closed for an extended period of time.

Northbound traffic on I-57 was rerouted east to U.S. 45 at Exit 238 for several hours, and the lanes remained closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.



