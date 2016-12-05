Arbitrator ruling on Matt Rush expected this month

An attorney representing former Champaign police officer Matt Rush said an arbitrator's ruling on one peg of his dismissal is expected before Christmas.



That news came out at a court hearing Monday in a civil case where Rush sued police chief Anthony Cobb and activist Patricia Avery. Judge Michael Jones earlier ordered Rush and his attorney, Michael Zopf of Champaign, to pay Cobb and Avery's attorneys fees of around $14,400.



In court Monday, Jones granted a request from Zopf to delay a status check on the payment until February. Jones also ordered Rush to appear at the February hearing.



Cobb and Avery's attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, said Rush's bid to get his job back does not have any bearing on the case.

Beckett said he plans to have Rush and Zopf put under oath at the February hearing to determine their ability to pay.



Zopf declined to comment after court.



Rush has been named in several excessive force lawsuits, most have which have been settled. He's been fired from the police department twice. His latest firing this past April came for two reasons: one, a decision from the Champaign County State's Attorney to not use Rush as a witness; and two, an incident at a bar where Rush flashed his badge and gun. The arbitrator will rule on the state's attorney peg of the firing, while a termination hearing on the bar incident is set for next month.