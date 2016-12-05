Area history, Dec. 5, 2016

Today is Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, W.C. Robbins, hitherto designated as Champaign's "king of bootleggers," receved a kingly reward in county court this morning when he was sentenced by Judge R.C. Freeman to pay $500 in fines and serve 140 days in jail, and to stand committed until the fines and costs are paid. Robbins earlier was convicted on eight counts contained in for separate indictments.

In 1966, voters in the Champaign school district will decide Tuesday whether to authorize the board of education to issue bonds totalling $990,000. Approval would allow the board to proceed with construction in three areas: to complete an elementary school in southwest Champaign, for administrative offices at 703 S. New St., and for a central storage and service warehouse at 1400 Hagen Drive.

In 2001, state Sen. Stan Weaver, 76, says it's time to quit politics after a career that began when he was elected mayor of Urbana on April 2, 1957. Since that time Weaver has faced voters 14 times and has never been defeated. Weaver said he never intended to get into politics. In 1956 a friend told him that the incumbent Urbana mayor was retiring and that he intended to pass petitions for him. "I never said no," Weaver recalled.