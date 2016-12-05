Civilian police board prepares for proposal

CHAMPAIGN — Members of the civilian police review board working committee are feeling positive about their last meetings before proposing the Champaign Police Department initiative to city council in January.

Today will be the committee's last meeting of the year and it's slated to be four hours instead of the usual two. The group's final meeting will be in January before the tentative Jan. 24 date with council. All of the group's meetings are open to the public.

"We don't get as much input as I would like," said the Rev. Larry Lewis, a committee member and pastor at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He hopes individuals will attend and comment now instead of later if the legislation is eventually passed.

The review board would focus on providing recommendations to Police Chief Anthony Cobb about investigation findings. Topics such as discipline procedures wouldn't be touched, according to Deputy Police Chief Jon Swenson. The board would join and possibly work with the police department's use-of-force review board.

Bruce Brown, vice chairman of the committee, said today's meeting will focus on what specifically the group will propose to council.

"We're interested in doing the right thing for the community so it's just a matter of making sure we do our due diligence to the process," Brown said.

In October, the committee had two meetings specifically for getting public input.

The idea for a civilian police board received mixed reviews back then.

"I think it's progressing fluidly," Lewis said. "We're here to serve the public, so we want to know what they think so (they) feel they were part of the decision-making process."