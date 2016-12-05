Governor to sign bill at Clinton High

Photo by: The News-Gazette Exelon's Clinton nuclear plant in Clinton Wednesday March 19, 2014.

CLINTON — Gov. Bruce Rauner will sign the Future Energy Jobs bill — legislation the keeps the Clinton nuclear power plant open for at least 10 more years — Wednesday afternoon at the Clinton High School gymnasium.

The power plant’s value provides $8.3 million in property taxes annually to the Clinton school district, or about 53 percent of its assessed valuation.

The information about Rauner’s appearance Wednesday first was posted on the Clinton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The legislation, which was pushed by Exelon Corp., owner of the Clinton and Quad Cities nuclear plants, passed the House and Senate last Thursday night.

Exelon officials have said that the bill would preserve 700 jobs at the Clinton plant for the next decade and 4,200 related jobs across the state.

The Nuclear Energy Institute called passage of the bill “a remarkable moment for the people of Illinois and for thousands of nuclear energy industry employees.”

It said the legislation would preserve more than $1.2 billion in annual economic activity across Illinois.

“Despite characterizations by opposition that this legislation constitutes a bailout, to the contrary, it is an investment in Illinois’ clean energy future. The bill levels the playing field for nuclear energy with other carbon-free energy sources,” said the group. “The clean energy benefits from this action are significant. Between them, the Clinton and Quad Cities facilities prevent the emission of more than 20 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year – the equivalent of taking nearly 5 million cars off the road.”