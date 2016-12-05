Murder trial over 1990 death pushed back to April

Photo by: Heather Coit Gregory Houser, sitting in the jury box, waits to appear before Circuit Judge Timothy Steadman during arraignment at the Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Houser has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder of his wife, Sheryl Ann Houser.

MONTICELLO — The upcoming murder trial of a Piatt County man has been moved from Jan. 3 to April 3.

Judge Karle Koritz granted the request filed by the attorneys of Gregory J. Houser of Mansfield at a hearing Monday at the Piatt County Courthouse.

"Your honor, discovery is quite voluminous, and discovery continues to trickle in from the state's attorney's office," said Kevin Sanborn, the attorney representing Houser at the status hearing. "Because of that, we are asking that it be moved from the January calendar to April for jury trial."

Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson agreed that "discovery in this case is quite voluminous and it is still coming in, and we expect it still will."

She added, "I indicated previously to counsel that we would not object to a continuance of the case until April."

Prosecutors have filed 11 motions of discovery, a legal procedure outlining what evidence might be used at the trial.

Houser was charged Sept. 22 with four counts of murder in the death of his then-wife, Sheryl Houser, on Oct. 4 or 5, 1990, in their rural Mahomet home. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in the Piatt County Jail.

This past July, a coroner's jury determined Sheryl Houser's death to be a homicide, overturning a 1991 inquest decision of "undetermined."

On Monday, Koritz set aside two weeks for the trial in April. Dobson felt it could be kept within that timeline if the two sides can stipulate evidence — agreeing that some facts are true without presenting evidence for them at trial.

A full day in court was also set scheduled for Feb. 27 to consider pretrial motions. Dobson indicated she would have at least 10 witnesses for a pending motion to admit some hearsay evidence.

Monday was the first hearing Koritz has presided over in the cold case. He told the court he moved the Dec. 15 status hearing to Monday to "have face time with the counsel and get us on the same page."

Houser was present for the seven-minute hearing, answering "yes, sir" twice when asked if he agreed with the new trial date, and if he understood that the delay would not be counted against his constitutional right to a speedy trial.