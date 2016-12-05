Soup kitchen's move is underway

CHAMPAIGN — Daily Bread Soup Kitchen will begin moving into its new location at 118 N. First St. today and tentatively plans to serve its first hot meal there Dec. 19.

The soup kitchen will continue serving lunches at its current place inside New Covenant Fellowship church in downtown Champaign in the interim. But beginning today, the meals will be sack lunches until the move is completed, according to Ellen Harms.

Harms said Daily Bread has gotten city and public health approvals to open at its larger location — the former Emerald City Lounge — which has been remodeled into a soup kitchen to serve daily meals.

But before meal service can begin at the new place, volunteers have to get trained to use all the new equipment, Harms said.

There's a new security system, a new dishwasher system and new kitchen equipment.

"We've spent a lot of money, so we want to make sure people know how to use it," Harms said.

In the spring, when Daily Bread announced it had raised $700,000 to remodel its new location, the charity anticipated moving in by the fall.

Everything has "pretty much been done," Harms said, but other steps, such as waiting on approvals and equipment installations, have taken time.

"But it's beautiful," she said. "I think our guests are going to be very pleased. I think our volunteers are going to be very pleased."

The new location will have more food storage capacity than the old one, and it will be able to seat more guests, Harms said — 116 people in comparison to the current one, which seats about 80, "so it's a good-sized increase."

Daily Bread may not start out seating to capacity, Harms said. One problem at the old location has been crowding, which can make people edgy, she said.

"We want to make sure we have enough space," Harms said.

While the transition to the new place is under way, Daily Bread's holiday backpack project is continuing as planned, with gift-filled backpacks donated by the public to be given to soup kitchen guests.

The backpack giveaway is still scheduled to take place at New Covenant Fellowship church, Harms said.