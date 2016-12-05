St. Joseph mayor not seeking re-election

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette St. Joseph Mayor B.J. Hackler announced Monday that he wouldn't be seeking re-election in April.

After 35 years in the village's top job, St. Joseph Mayor B.J. Hackler has announced he will not be running for re-election on April 4.

Hackler, who has served as mayor since 1981 and as a village trustee for 10 years before that, announced his decision Monday night. He said he thought his 45 years of service have been successful not because of him but because of village residents.

"This is your community," he said before voting took place at the Republican caucus. "You are making it what it is today."

Hackler said this was not a decision he and his wife, Dixie, came to lightly. "Dixie and I have had a bucket list going for some time," he said. "We are ready to start working on that bucket list," which includes traveling and spending time with family.

Hackler nominated Tami Fruhling-Voges, a village trustee since 2005, to run as his successor, giving her a strong endorsement.

"Tami has been the Mayor Pro-Tem for several years," Hackler said. "She has chaired the finance committee and traveled with me to Springfield. She is qualified, and I support her 100 percent."

Fruhling-Voges thanked Hackler for the endorsement.

"I have very big shoes to fill," she said. "I have appreciated all the years of his mentoring and his experience."

Hackler also told those in attendance that he would not be leaving St. Joseph.

"After April 25, they will hear me on the other side," he said. "I will continue to work with them during this transitional period. There are projects I want to help with."

Fruhling-Voges said she hoped Hackler would still be around.

"I will have lots of questions and need his advice," she said.

Bob Rigdon, Suzanne Rogers and Andy Gherna will also run for four-year terms as trustees in April's election, while Art Rapp will seek a two year term.

No one attended the Democratic caucus.