UI Research Park director gets court supervision for DUI

CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois Research Park Director Laura Frerichs was sentenced to 12 months of court supervision for driving under the influence of alcohol last summer in Champaign.

Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman handed down this sentence Monday after Frerichs pleaded guilty to the offense last month. She originally pleaded innocent to two counts of DUI, two counts of improper lane usage and one count of disobeying a traffic control device in September, but under a plea deal worked out by special prosecutor Andrea Bergstrom and Frerich's attorney, Mark Lipton, the UI official pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence, with the rest of the charges being dismissed.

The charges stemmed from her arrest Aug. 3 after she was pulled over around 2:20 a.m. in southwest Champaign. According to police reports, Frerichs had been driving west on Windsor Road and pulled into the intersection of Windsor and Prospect Avenue after the light turned red and stopped there. She backed up her vehicle and struck the front of the squad car of Champaign County sheriff's Deputy J.P. Reifsteck, who was in the lane behind her. After hitting Reifsteck's car, she continued driving west and stopped about two blocks away after Reifsteck turned on his siren.

Upon completing the traffic stop, Reifsteck noted Frerichs had "bloodshot, watery eyes" and had a strong odor of alcohol, Bergstrom said Monday. Frerichs admitted to the officer that she had had a couple glasses of wine at a work function that evening, and Reifsteck completed a field sobriety test, ultimately arresting her. A breath test conducted an hour later at the jail revealed her blood alcohol concentration was 0.222 percent, almost three times the 0.08 limi at which an Illinois driver is presumed to be intoxicated.

It was because of this "very high" BAC, combined with Frerich's "poor driving" that evening, that the state did not actively ask the court for supervision, Bergstrom said.

"That being said, I do believe that the sentence of court supervision would be appropriate, so I'm not objecting to it. I think it was very out of character for Ms. Frerichs to engage in the actions she did on the day she was arrested," Bergstrom told Holliman. "I believe she is an important member of the community and there is no furthering of any justice by giving her a conviction over court supervision."

Lipton agreed, saying he had never had a client who was able to share the number of emails and notes that Frerich had received from people immediately after the DUI, "which is one of the things that shows she is a well-respected member of the community."

He emphasized the fact that Frerichs is a working single mother of an 8-year-old daughter who was recently seriously injured in an accident on the playground at school. Her child is currently immobile and depends on Frerichs not only for transportation to and from school, but also to a specialist in Chicago for treatment. He also pointed out Frerichs' lack of a criminal record and the fact that she had completed all of her DUI classes and attended the victim-impact panel before her sentencing. She's also going to counseling and has not used alcohol since her arrest.

"It would be a disservice to the community to impose a conviction," he said.

Frerichs took the opportunity to address the judge, saying she "can't express my embarrassment for myself, my family and friends" and calling herself an example of a "public failure." She said the arrest has affected the professional reputation she's worked hard to build.

"I know my actions were disgraceful. I know I could have harmed others. I'm ashamed in front of my daughter every day when I drive her to school with the Breathalyzer in my car," she said. "I'm ashamed because of those mistakes that are hard to repair, but I've admitted my guilt. The arrest was a startling example for those around me of what can happen when alcohol is consumed carelessly and a lack of judgment that can compromise public safety.

"I'm thankful no one was physically injured and there was no damage as a result of this accident. I'm grateful for all the kindness that's been shown to me since then," she added. "I've learned from this arrest and understand it is something that was a very bad decision in my life and I have a chance to make better decisions moving forward."

Before giving Frerichs 12 months of court supervision, Holliman warned her that she could only receive the sentence for a DUI once, but said it seems Frerichs has the "means and ways to avoid this situation."

"I'm sure you've probably replayed that scenario a million times in your own head, but probably as you've learned in the DUI education, women metabolize alcohol a lot differently than men," the judge said. "So that, along with stress ... I'm sure you'll remember that next time and find alternative ways of getting home if you decide to have a couple glasses of wine."