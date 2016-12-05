UPDATE: Oak Forest man dies in crash on I-57

New 10:32 a.m. Monday:



At one least one victim remains hospitalized from Sunday night's fatal crash on Interstate 57 northwest of Champaign that involved three vehicles.



Twenty-nine year-old Tierra Boylan of Chicago is in fair condition, while the condition of others who were taken to the hospital, including if they are still there, are not yet known.



Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 26 year-old Robert Mikolajewski of Oak Forest was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just north of the Olympian Drive exit on I-57.



Illinois State Police said that Mikolajewski was traveling northbound in the left lane around 5:10 p.m. Sunday when he struck the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was partially in that lane to remove another vehicle from a previous crash. The tow truck's emergency lights and hazard lights were on, but they were disabled as a result of the accident. Another vehicle also hit the tow truck shortly after Mikolajewski did.



The crash remains under investigation.



-Michael Kiser



Original story Sunday:



CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 on Sunday afternoon.

Master Sgt, Brad Kane of the Illinois State Police said state troopers and emergency medical personnel were sent to the scene of a fatal crash on northbound I-57 near mile marker 238, northwest of Champaign.

Northrup said that Robert W. Mikolajewski, 26, of Oak Forest, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. at the scene.

No autopsy has been scheduled, but Northrup said an inquest may be held at a later date.

Kane said northbound lanes would be closed for an extended period of time.

Northbound traffic on I-57 was rerouted east to U.S. 45 at Exit 238 for several hours, and the lanes remained closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.



-Tim Mitchell