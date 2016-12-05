Volunteers needed for community Christmas dinner

Christmas is now less than three weeks away, and organizers of a holiday tradition in the community are ramping up plans for this year's event.



The seventh annual community Christmas dinner will be held on Dec. 25 at First Christian Church on Staley Road in Champaign.



Event organizer Lynne Barnes said the free dinner is geared toward people who would otherwise be alone or without a special holiday meal to share on Christmas. Barnes said this event gives those people an opportunity to enjoy the holiday.

Barnes said the event has grown from about 250 guests to now well over 400 people.



She said 200 volunteers are needed for the dinner. If you're attending, you're encouraged to make a reservation by calling 369-4865. Limited transportation to the church is also available from Sunnycrest Manor, Steer Place, Illinois Terminal, Round Barn Manor and Restoration Urban Ministries.



Appetizers will be served at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas day, with dinner served at 1 p.m.