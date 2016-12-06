75 years later, locals remember day that still lives in infamy

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Former American Legion Post 1015 commander Donald Lynn, left, and Sergeant-at-Arms Jerry Wilson pose for a photo at the facility that will host a memorial dinner Wednesday on the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

MAHOMET — A dinner for 100 people is by far the area's biggest memorial service on Pearl Harbor Day — "December 7, 1941, a day that will live in infamy."

Former American Legion Post 1015 Commander Donald Lynn said he's surprised that many people don't mark the day of the Japanese attack on U.S. civilians and service members at Pearl Harbor. It brought the U.S. into World War II.

At the very end of the war, the USS Indianapolis had a historic and ultimately disastrous role in Japan's surrender; survivor Art Leenerman of Mahomet will be the event's speaker.

The legion post will host a free ham-and-beans-and-cornbread dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a ceremony headlined by Leenerman at the post, 412 E. Main St., Mahomet. There will be 12 veterans in the honor guard, Lynn said.

"We haven't done this the last couple of years, but we want to return to this tradition," Lynn said.

Indianapolis veteran Leenerman was in high school, living in Sibley, when he heard about the attack on Hawaii and other Pacific Ocean targets.

"That made a lot of us really want to go to war," he said.

He graduated in 1942, and was drafted, but instead of the Army, he had a good physical that got him into the Navy. He did so well, "they told me I could choose whatever I want" of the service branches.

After delivering components of the atomic bomb that ended the war with Japan, the USS Indianapolis was sunk in the worst open-sea disaster in U.S. naval history.

Fewer than 40 men are still living who survived the 1945 sinking.