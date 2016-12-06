Bloomington man convicted in weapons case

Photo by: Provided Kenneth B. Williams, 31, of Bloomington.

URBANA — A Bloomington man who tried to convince a jury that a loaded gun at his feet in his car actually belonged to his wife is headed to prison for at least six years.

Kenneth B. Williams, 31, was convicted Tuesday of being an armed habitual criminal and of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

The conviction is the fourth felony conviction for Williams, who lived in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard in 2015 when Champaign police found him pulling into the Nantucket Cove apartment complex, stopped his vehicle, and found five bullets in his pocket and a loaded revolver under the floor mat.

"Yes, I'm overprotective of my family. I'm not a lawyer," Williams argued to the jury, having told Judge Tom Difanis he did not want Assistant Public Defender George Vargas representing him.

Difanis set sentencing for Jan. 18. Williams faces up to 30 years in prison.

On that day, Difanis said he will also address a pending armed-habitual-criminal case against Williams stemming from an April 13, 2016, shooting in the 1600 block of Hedge Road in Champaign.

In that case, Williams is accused of firing several shots in that block after arguing with Deveonta Lindsey, 22, a man who was present when convicted murderer David Beverly fatally shot Williams' brother Arsenio Carter in April 2015.

Lindsey was shot in the chest, treated and released. Prosecutors charged Williams only with being an armed habitual criminal for having a weapon that same night.

When Williams was arrested about two weeks after the shooting on Hedge Road, he was wearing a bulletproof vest, and in his path of flight they found a handgun. In a vehicle near where he was spotted, police found a rifle.

Testifying in his own behalf Tuesday about the May 5, 2015, incident, Williams told the seven men and five women hearing his case that he had bought ammunition for his wife for her .38-caliber revolver, which she carried for protection.

He had five bullets in his pants pocket but said he did not know his wife had left her loaded gun under the seat.

Champaign police had a search warrant for Williams' Moreland Boulevard apartment. SWAT members and patrol officers arrived to serve it, but before they even got to the apartment, they spotted Williams pulling into the complex in a sport utility vehicle and stopped it. There were three women in the SUV with him.

Officer Jordan Hagemann testified that he found the bullets in Williams' pants pocket, while retired Detective Mark Strzesak said he found the loaded gun under the driver's floorboard mat, which appeared to have been pulled back to cover the gun.

Detective Robert Sumption said he interviewed Williams for a long time at the police station after his arrest and learned that he carried a gun "to keep him safe" in the wake of his brother's murder.

The reference to Carter brought tears to Williams' eyes and he asked for a brief recess, which the judge allowed.

Sumption testified that while he never specifically asked Williams if the revolver was his, he said there was ongoing discussion about the gun.

"There were several inferences made by Williams, acknowledging the gun, acknowledging possession of the gun," Sumption testified.

In his own case, Williams called his wife, Felicia, who testified that the gun was hers.

She was home with the couple's newborn twins that day when police knocked on her door with the search warrant.

In answer to her husband's questions, Felicia Williams said she told Sumption that the gun was hers and that "you didn't know about it."

But on rebuttal, Sumption said Felicia Williams told her that her husband had possession of the gun in the SUV and that she had seen him with it previously.

"She said he carries it for protection of himself and his family," Sumption said.

In answer to Williams' question, Sumption said he did not record the interview with his wife, given that Williams had already "admitted having knowledge of the firearm and possession of it."

"Did I tell you the firearm was mine?" Williams asked the detective.

"Not in those words, no," Sumption replied.