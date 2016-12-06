Champaign County Board Dems get their (chair)man

URBANA — Aided by the absence of a Republican board member, Champaign County Board Democrats on Monday night elected C. Pius Weibel of Champaign to a two-year term as board chair, 11-10.

Weibel unseated another Champaign Democrat, Pattsi Petrie, who had the votes of herself and all nine Republicans at the meeting.

But veteran Republican John Jay of Mahomet, the leader of the Republican caucus, could not make the session because of pain from recent back surgery, according to Jim McGuire, another board Republican.

Republicans had intended to vote as a bloc for Petrie, which would have left the 22-member board deadlocked at 11-11, McGuire said.

Jay's absence averted another possible embarrassment for board Democrats, who three times in the last 14 years have seen their caucus selection overturned by a pairing of minority Democrats and the board's Republicans. It happened most recently in 2014, when GOP members collaborated with Petrie and former board member Astrid Berkson to elect Petrie.

At a Democratic caucus meeting Sunday night, Democrat Lorraine Cowart sided with Petrie as the party chose its nominee. But on Monday night, Cowart voted for Weibel.

"She was under tremendous pressure from the party," Petrie said after the vote Monday. Cowart left the meeting quickly after it ended.

His election as chair means that Weibel will head the county board for the fourth time in the last seven terms. He chaired the board from 2006 to 2012, then left to care for his ailing wife. He was re-elected in 2014.

Giraldo Rosales, also a Champaign Democrat, was elected the board's vice chair.

Weibel said he would name committee chairs and make appointments to committees by the time of the full board meeting later this month.

Board members also scheduled a study session for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to discuss the future of the county nursing home. Last week, the nursing home's advisory board said the facility needed an additional $12 million and asked the county board to consider approval of a ballot question to increase property taxes to cover the need for capital improvements, operational reserves and money for accounts payable.

"The most acute issue is inadequate cash flow resulting from the failure of the state of Illinois to resolve the backlog of unapproved Medicaid patient applications," county Administrator Rick Snider said in a memo to board members. "This is negatively impacting accounts receivable in the amount of $150,000 to $200,000 per month. The shortfall has forced ongoing deferrals of payments to vendors with some entities more than eight months past due. It is highly likely that some vendors may discontinue services at any time."