Man who allegedly interrupted couple having sex convicted of intimidation

URBANA — A Champaign man set to be tried Monday for aggravated robbery and intimidation after he allegedly interrupted a couple having sex in a van was sentenced to probation.

James Mosley, 51, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of intimidation in connection with events that happened Aug. 14 in Champaign.

A Champaign police report said about 6 a.m. that day, a 46-year-old Urbana man was engaged in the sex act with a woman Mosley knew. Mosley allegedly approached the van they were in, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the victim in order to not call the police on the couple.

The victim handed over money but Mosley allegedly demanded he go to an ATM and get more. The man then drove Mosley to a gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil Street, where Mosley tried to persuade him to withdraw money. However, the ATM was not working and the victim then told the clerk to call police.

Mosley left when the female clerk called for help. Officers recognized him from surveillance video and found him later at his home.

In his guilty plea, worked out by Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava and Assistant Public Defender George Vargas, Mosley, who is on oxygen and approached the judge with the assistance of a walker, pleaded guilty to a single count of intimidation.

He admitted he "threatened to expose (the victim) to hatred, contempt or ridicule" if the man didn't give him money.

Other counts of intimidation and aggravated robbery were dismissed.

Court records show Mosley has eight prior felony convictions for burglary, possession of controlled substance, theft and robbery.