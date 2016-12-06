Police seek Urbana man in Nov. 26 fatal shooting

Photo by: Provided Tyrone Franklin, 24, of Urbana is wanted in the shooting death of Robert Lee Brown, 21. Other Related Content Urbana 21-year-old shot and killed

URBANA — Local police are looking for an Urbana man accused of the fatal shooting of another man who was attending a wake for a friend in Urbana last month.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles announced Tuesday that police last week obtained a warrant charging Tyrone Franklin, 24, with first-degree murder for the Nov. 26 shooting death of Robert Lee Brown, 21.

Mr. Brown was shot about 8 p.m. that Saturday inside a house in the 700 block of East University Avenue in Urbana, where a gathering was going on with several people who had earlier that day attended the funeral for Zachary Gray.

Mr. Gray, 22, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue on Nov. 16. He and Franklin are half-brothers, Surles confirmed.

"We're investigating the possibility of this being related to the Zach Gray homicide, among other things," Surles said.

Mr. Gray's shooting death remains under active investigation by Urbana police. No arrests have been made.

Surles said Mr. Brown was one of several people who were friends of Mr. Gray present at the East University Avenue house for a social gathering. Mr. Brown was there when Franklin arrived, Surles said.

"There is an argument involving those two and others," Surles said.

Mr. Brown was shot multiple times. Surles said police do not believe he was armed.

Neither he nor Franklin lived at the house where the shooting happened.

Police believe Franklin is armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not to confront him or try to hold him for police.

Both Mr. Brown and Franklin are known to local police. Mr. Brown was on parole for a 2012 vehicular hijacking that happened in southeast Urbana.

Franklin had been paroled in early September for attempted armed robbery after having served half of an eight-year prison sentence he received in connection with a holdup Sept. 6, 2012, at the Family Dollar, 1110 S. Philo Road, U.

Earlier that same year, Franklin had been acquitted of the first-degree murder of his stepfather that happened in Champaign about four years earlier.

A Champaign County jury found Franklin not guilty of the Dec. 19, 2008, fatal shooting of James Ellis, 34, who was married to Franklin's mother.

Mr. Ellis was shot to death in a garage turned into a living quarters on Joanne Lane on Dec. 19, 2008.

Bond on the warrant charging Franklin with Mr. Brown's murder has been set at $5 million.

Tipsters are asked to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.