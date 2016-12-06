Warrant issued in Urbana homicide

Photo by: Provided Tyrone Franklin, 24, who is wanted for the shooting death of Robert Lee Brown. Other Related Content Urbana 21-year-old shot and killed

URBANA — A warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old Urbana man in connection with the shooting death last month of Robert Lee Brown, 21, of Urbana.

The warrant charges Tyrone Franklin with first-degree murder, Urbana police said Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Franklin is being asked to notify police immediately.

Don’t confront him or attempt to detain him, police warned. He is considered armed and dangerous.

METCAD received a 911 call Nov. 26 about an unknown problem in the 700 block of East University Avenue, and the call was quickly upgraded to a report of a shooting, police said.

Officers from several agencies responded to the call, and arrived to find a man later identified as Mr. Brown with gunshot wounds. Mr. Brown ultimately died from his wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Brown was shot inside a house in the 700 block of East University after an argument with numerous people present, according to police.

Investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Urbana police department at 384-2320. Callers can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS, or text CCTip plus the information to CRIMES (274637).