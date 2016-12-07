2 men sought in armed robbery near campus

URBANA — Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night in Urbana.

According to a police report, a 22-year-old Urbana man was walking in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue at 10:22 p.m. when he was approached by two other men.

The report said the robbers forced the victim to the ground at gunpoint and hit him over the head.

They then took a wallet, driver's license, credit card, cellphone, LINK card, identification items, cash and other property and ran off.

The description of the robbers was incomplete.