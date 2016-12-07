Accused Campustown kicker released until January sentencing

URBANA — Two of nine young men involved in a September attack on a man in Campustown that authorities believe sparked a shooting that killed one man and injured three others have pleaded guilty.

Sedric Cooper, 18, of the 1200 block of Redwood Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Wednesday while a 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the same count on Monday.

Judge Tom Difanis accepted both pleas and set sentencing hearings for later dates.

The two admitted that on Sept. 25, they took part in kicking and beating Edwin McCraney, 22, of Champaign, in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street in Champaign.

Of the nine, police are still looking for two. The other seven were arrested in October and November.

Champaign police believe the attack on McCraney is what apparently prompted McCraney’s friend, Robbie Patton, to begin firing into a crowd about 12:35 a.m. that Sunday.

George Korchev, 22, of Mundelien was killed and three other men were wounded. None of the alleged kickers were hit by gunfire.

Patton, 19, of Champaign, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He has been jailed since Sept. 29 and is due back in court next week for a status hearing.

State’s Attorney Julie Rietz said prosecutor Scott Larson objected to Difanis releasing Cooper until his sentencing hearing, set for Jan. 18.

She said Cooper’s “significant prior juvenile delinquency history” and the nature of the beating warranted keeping him in jail.

“As far as his role in the offense, he is seen on the video being the last person to kick the victim. It’s fair to describe it as a soccer kick to the head when McCraney is clearly incapacitated,” Rietz said.

She said Cooper has prior adjudications as a juvenile for forgery and two burglaries and spent time in the Department of Juvenile Justice. When he was arrested, Cooper was on adult probation for a misdemeanor conviction for criminal trespass to residence that he was convicted of in July.

Unable to post the $250,000 bond, Cooper had been jailed since Oct. 13. He is represented by Urbana attorney Jim Dedman.

Difanis agreed to let Cooper out on his own recognizance but warned him that he better stay out of trouble because “emotions are running high” on the street and he didn’t want him to end up dead.

The aggravated battery offense is probationable so Difanis wants to see how well Cooper does while free between now and his sentencing. The maximum prison term for the Class 3 felony is five years.

Difanis ordered Cooper to have no contact with the victim, witnesses or his co-defendants.

The juvenile who pleaded guilty on Monday remains in detention until his Jan. 5 sentencing.

