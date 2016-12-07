Advocates optimistic despite UI's 'sanctuary' rejection

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette University of Illinois Professor Siobhan Somerville, right, and a group of students present Chancellor Robert Jones with a petition signed by more than 2,300 people asking for the UI campus to be designated as a 'sanctuary' for undocumented immigrants Monday at the UI Senate meeting in the Illini Union.

URBANA — Disappointed? Definitely.

Surprised? Not so much.

That was the view from University of Illinois staff members hopeful that the campus would be declared a "sanctuary" for undocumented students, following Tuesday's announcement that it wouldn't.

"Across the country, university administrators have been careful about moving to sanctuary," said UI Associate Professor of Latina/Latino Studies Gilberto Rosas, who co-authored a petition last month asking campus leaders to consider making the school a safe zone for undocumented students.

"We just hope moving forward to work together with the administration to help protect undocumented students on our campus and in Illinois."

Just a day earlier at the campus senate meeting, UI Professor Siobhan Somerville presented Chancellor Robert Jones with a petition signed by more than 2,300 people urging the UI to become a sanctuary campus, which would mean limiting its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

But in a massmail Tuesday co-signed by President Tim Killeen, Executive Vice President Barb Wilson, Jones and the system's other two campus chancellors, administrators said that the sanctuary concept is not well-defined and could violate laws.

"As a public institution of higher education, we must uphold state and federal laws," the statement read. "We cannot declare our campuses as sanctuaries, as the concept is not well-specified and may actually jeopardize our institution. However, we will continue to do everything we can within the law to reassure, support and protect our students.

"Let us be clear ... that includes our undocumented students."

Ignoring any federal law could mean a loss of federal funding, UI spokesman Tom Hardy said later Tuesday.

"One of the risks here is that some of the hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the federal government could be withheld, potentially," Hardy said.

The statement went on to say that the UI will continue its current practice of protecting student and employee confidentiality "to the fullest extent allowed by law," a promise Rosas and others plan to make sure is kept.

Today, Rosas is scheduled to meet with representatives of the chancellor's office to talk about ways to protect undocumented students, particularly when it comes to shielding them from any intrusion by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials or those representing other law enforcement agencies.

Hardy said there remain a lot of "what-ifs" to this topic, but added that campus police and administrators "are experienced in dealing with all kinds of law enforcement authorities, whether state, county or federal."

"If it came to that, we could require subpoenas to be served and things like that," he said. "It's not like we just kind of stand aside and let some law enforcement authority pretty much run roughshod over the campus. And I don't think anybody would envision that would change now."

Hardy said the intent of Tuesday's statement was to "reassure all students, and particularly the undocumented students that we have, that we're going to be looking out for their best interests ... and supporting them."

While not the outcome he was hoping for, Latina/Latino studies Professor Jonathan Inda said the terminology isn't the biggest concern among those pushing for a so-called sanctuary campus.

"They said they are going to support all students, and that includes all undocumented students; that's the key," Inda said. "The status of a campus as a sanctuary is less important than the specific actions of the university. ... For me, that letter is very positive in those respects. It talks about supporting undocumented students. Whether we call it (a sanctuary) or not is inconsequential."

Inda was also pleased that UI leaders support the Student ACCESS bill (SB 2196), a controversial piece of legislation that would expand in-state undocumented students' access to financial aid.

The university doesn't track students' undocumented status. Campus officials have said they typically self-identify as international students.

Though the UI doesn't have an exact figure, Hardy estimated that it has "a few hundred" undocumented students on its three campuses, the majority of them in Chicago. The Latino Institute in Chicago estimates there are about 1,500 at the state's four-year public universities combined.

Killeen was not available for interviews Tuesday. He also didn't address the issue at Monday's campus senate meeting, after which Jones told reporters that the UI would have a response "in the next few weeks."

"I don't think it was finalized at that time," Hardy said Tuesday.