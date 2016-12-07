Area road-salt supplies sufficient, officials say

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester stands inside the salt dome behind the facility's garage in 2014. The city says it has enough salt to last this winter after the first snowfall over the weekend.

CHAMPAIGN — After receiving about an inch or two of heavy snow last weekend, local authorities are optimistic they'll have enough salt to last the winter.

Champaign used about 140 tons of salt, said Ernesto Salinas, operations manager for the city's public works department.

"Everything went fine," he said. "It didn't get as cold as was anticipated to get after, so that helped out, and the road temperature at the time was still fairly decently warm."

Champaign still has about 3,800 tons of salt available, plus another 3,200 tons it has ordered. Salinas expects that to be enough for this winter.

"We probably average about 5,500 tons during a significant winter," Salinas said.

Champaign also has about 15,000 gallons of calcium chloride, a liquid de-icer that the city uses mostly on bridges and overpasses.

Champaign County also believes it will have enough salt for the winter after using 60 tons over the weekend.

"We've got 3,400 tons in the dome now, and we are able to order at least another 2,200 tons if we need it," said Tracy Wingler, Champaign County Highway Department maintenance supervisor. "We average around 3,000 tons a year."

Urbana used 47 tons, said John Collines, Urbana public works operations manager.

Urbana has "just under 900 tons on hand," Collins said. "And we still have 1,400 we've ordered but haven't taken the delivery yet. We're in good shape with the supply on hand."

Most of Champaign County was on the southern edge of the snowstorm that hit Illinois on Sunday, with reports between 1 and 2 inches of snow, National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Shimon said, while Bloomington received between 3.5 and 4 inches.

While the weather service outlook for the winter doesn't provide precise estimates, Shimon expects this winter to be a wet one.

"They show a trend toward above-normal precipitation for the winter, and temperature, they couldn't get a good signal either way. There's probably a trend toward colder and definitely more precipitation," he said.

While Dec. 4 is a bit late for the first measurable snowfall, Shimon said it's not too far off from normal for a snowfall greater than 1 inch.

"The second week of December is when we get our first inch of snow," he said.

Wingler said he's hoping for a short winter: "Let's hope we start late and finish early."